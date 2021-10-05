Astros Announce Game 1 Starter For ALDS

Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports that the Houston Astros will start right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. in Game 1 of the ALDS against the White Sox. McCullers led the Astros with 13 wins and a WAR value of 3.5. His advanced numbers are pretty in line with his 3.16 ERA considering his 3.39 xERA and 3.52 FIP.

Dusty Baker said Lance McCullers will start Game 1 for the Astros on Thursday and Framber Valdez will start Game 2 on Friday. — Jake Kaplan (@jakemkaplan) October 5, 2021

The Astros have won his last four starts against the White Sox, and in two meetings this season, they outscored Chicago 15-3. Houston is currently listed as a -152 home favorite with a total of 8.5 runs. With so many betting options available, you can choose to back the Astros for the series price and grab them at -130.

During the regular season, Houston won five of the seven meetings and outscored Chicago 35-23.

