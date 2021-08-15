Astros Swap Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel On Injured List

The Houston Astros shuffled players from their injured list on Saturday. Infielder Yuli Gurriel was activated from the 10-day injured list, while outfielder Kyle Tucker was added to the list due to health and safety protocols.

https://twitter.com/danielle_lerner/status/1426663188863471618

Tucker’s time on the injured list isn’t set on a minimum of 10 days. Depending on his circumstances, he may be able to return after providing two negative tests, or if he was a close contact with a confirmed positive case, he’ll face a mandatory quarantine of seven days and can return when he tests negative on day 5 or later.

Gurriel missed the last 11 days with a neck strain but is back in the lineup, playing first against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. Gurriel was raking before he went down with the neck injury, recording 12 hits, two home runs, and seven runs batted in during a five-game hitting streak. FanDuel has Gurriel’s salary listed at $3,100 on the late night slates.

The Astros can make it four wins in a row with a victory over the Halos tonight. As -210 chalk, the betting market implies that’s likely to happen.