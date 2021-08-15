Astros Swap Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel On Injured List
August 14Grant WhiteSportsGrid
The Houston Astros shuffled players from their injured list on Saturday. Infielder Yuli Gurriel was activated from the 10-day injured list, while outfielder Kyle Tucker was added to the list due to health and safety protocols.
Tucker’s time on the injured list isn’t set on a minimum of 10 days. Depending on his circumstances, he may be able to return after providing two negative tests, or if he was a close contact with a confirmed positive case, he’ll face a mandatory quarantine of seven days and can return when he tests negative on day 5 or later.
Gurriel missed the last 11 days with a neck strain but is back in the lineup, playing first against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. Gurriel was raking before he went down with the neck injury, recording 12 hits, two home runs, and seven runs batted in during a five-game hitting streak. FanDuel has Gurriel’s salary listed at $3,100 on the late night slates.
The Astros can make it four wins in a row with a victory over the Halos tonight. As -210 chalk, the betting market implies that’s likely to happen.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.