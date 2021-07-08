Athletics’ Matt Chapman (Flu) Is Back In Thursday’s Lineup

The Athletics have released their lineup for Thursday against the Astros, and Matt Chapman will bat fifth after sitting out yesterday’s game with what was described as flu-like symptoms. Oakland certainly could have used his bat even if it was in a pinch-hitting role as it narrowly lost the second game of the series, 4-3.

A series sweep will be on the line on Thursday as Oakland searches for answers to improve on their 3-9 record against Houston this season. It will need a good outing from Frankie Montas to have any chance of turning things around against the Astros and snapping its current three-game losing streak. Lance McCullers Jr. will oppose Montas for Houston, and he’ll look to win his sixth straight decision.

The Astros are as high as a -190 favorite, but the sharp bettors aren’t flinching as they’re backing the home team on the money line as well as the run line at +102 odds.

