Athletics SS Elvis Andrus Out Of Lineup On Friday Vs. Angels

Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus will not play on Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels due to a left shin injury, per The San Francisco Chronicle’s Matt Kawahara.

Andrus has appeared in 138 games this season for Oakland with a .241 batting average and a .609 OPS. The 13-year veteran was hit by a pitch on Thursday night on that same shin and, according to Kawahara, is still feeling the effects of it prior to tonight’s first pitch. Utility man Josh Harrison will start tonight at shortstop in Andrus’s place as the A’s open a series against the Angels this weekend. There is no timetable on his recovery, but Oakland will want him back as soon as possible as they sit just three games back on the final Wild Card spot in the American League.

