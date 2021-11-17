Atlanta Hawks 11/17 Injury Report

The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner reports that Kevin Huerter and Bogdan Bogdanovic will be game-time decisions when the Atlanta Hawks host the Boston Celtics.

Kevin Huerter and Bogdan Bogdanovic will be game-time decisions tonight, Nate McMillan said at shootaround. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) November 17, 2021

Huerter’s dealing with a hamstring injury while Bogdanovic is nursing a sore right ankle. Both players are averaging a combined 20.4 points this season, and while Huerter isn’t a lock to be in the starting rotation, he did start four of the 14 games he featured in this season.

Cam Reddish and Lou Williams could see extended minutes on the court if Huerter and Bogdanovic, or both, are ruled out. Though neither Reddish nor Williams have yet to start a game this season, both have combined for 17.1 points. Williams only averages 11.9 minutes per game, so he’s likely to have the most significant increase in minutes.

Sharp bettors are siding with the Hawks as 4.5-point favorites, but we’ve also seen some reverse line movement on the visiting Celtics after the line opened at six points.

