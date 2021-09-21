Bears Could Start Justin Fields In Week 3

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Bears quarterback Andy Dalton is week-to-week after suffering a knee injury in their Week 2 clash against the Bengals.

#Bears QB Andy Dalton is considered week-to-week with his knee injury. No final decision, but Justin Fields appears to be in line to make his first NFL start Sunday at Cleveland. Meanwhile, another rookie QB gets his first start Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/YMORQbslVY — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 21, 2021

That means that Bears fans could get what they’ve been clamoring if Justin Fields makes his first NFL start on Sunday. Pelissero was careful to point out that Dalton has yet to be officially ruled out; that might be more semantics than anything else.

Fields has already gotten on the field in both of Chicago’s games this season. He’s completed eight of his 15 passes for 70 yards with one interception. He’s also been sacked twice, fumbled the ball once, and has a Total QBR is a ghastly 7.3.

Nonetheless, he could benefit from a whole week of practice with the first team.

Interestingly, the betting markets don’t see too much of a drop-off in quality between Fields and Dalton. Chicago was a 7.5-point underdog for its Week 3 matchup against the Browns. But that number down a half-point to 7.

