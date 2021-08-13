Bears’ Justin Fields To Get Extra Reps

Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports that Bears quarterback Justin Fields is expected to see significant action in their preseason opener against the Dolphins.

https://twitter.com/adamjahns/status/1425824008981778436

That’s the plan Bears head coach Matt Nagy shared during his media session as he intimated that Fields could even play into the fourth quarter. The Bears hope to get a good long look at Fields after selecting him with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Fields is currently behind Andy Dalton on the QB depth chart, but it wouldn’t surprise anyone if he wrestles the starting job away from Dalton at some point this season.

With Fields projected to get plenty of reps, the Bears have been bet up a half-point after opening as a three-point favorite.

