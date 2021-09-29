Bears’ QB Andy Dalton Limited In Practice

Adam Hoge of NBC Sports Chicago reports that Bears quarterback Andy Dalton was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. Dalton’s been dealing with a bone bruise in his knee, and it remains unclear if he’ll be available to play on Sunday against the Lions.

Andy Dalton (knee) was limited in practice today. Justin Fields (right thumb) practiced in full. Not surprised based on what we saw during the limited portion of practice open to the media. Fields looked fine to me. Dalton looked far from 100 percent. #Bears — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) September 29, 2021

Bears head coach Matt Nagy has been noncommittal on his Week 4 starter at the quarterback position. However, he’s made it clear that if healthy, Dalton will be his starter.

The look-ahead line listed Chicago as a six-point favorite, but it reopened with the Bears at -4. Now, that number’s down as low as -2.5 at some sportsbooks.

Bettors will likely split this game depending on which quarterback is named the starter. Thus, it might be more prudent to wait for a final injury report before you decide to make a wager.

