Bears QB Andy Dalton Questionable To Return Vs. Bengals With Knee Injury

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton is questionable to return to their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals with a knee injury, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The 11-year veteran had exited the game earlier on with knee issues and after returning to play, he left again in the second quarter. Dalton was nine-for-11 for 56 yards and a touchdown and had two rushes for 25 yards prior to his exit.

Backup quarterback Justin Fields, Dalton’s replacement, is five-for-12 for 60 yards and an interception thus far. Fields was drafted 11th overall by Chicago in the 2021 NFL Draft and has created plenty of buzz around the organization with fans popularly wanting him to be the starting quarterback. The Bears currently lead the Bengals 20-10 in the fourth quarter.

More details are expected tonight and tomorrow on the severity of Dalton’s knee injury.

