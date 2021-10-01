Bears Starting QB Will Be A Game-Time Decision

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters that the starting quarterback for their Week 4 matchup against the Detroit Lions will be a game-time decision, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Quarterbacks Andy Dalton, Justin Fields, and Nick Foles are the three up for consideration for the starting job. Dalton was a limited participant in team practice on Friday with his knee injury and Fields was a full participant with a right thumb issue. In two starts, Dalton has put up a 73.5 percent completion rate for 262 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. In three games this season, Fields has posted a 40 percent completion rate for 138 yards and an interception. Foles is yet to play this season.

Fields’s struggles in Week 3 on top of Dalton’s potential availability heading into Week 4 has sparked the mid-season quarterback controversy. Of the 38 quarterbacks to start in a game this season, Fields ranks 37th in yards per pass attempt, only ahead of Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick who played less than a half in Week 1 and attempted six passes.

Detroit Lions Vs. Chicago Bears Odds

The Chicago Bears are currently -3 against the Detroit Lions on Sunday with the total set at 41.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.