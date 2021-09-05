Ben Gamel Makes the Catch of the Year

The Pittsburgh Pirates haven’t had much to celebrate this year. The Pirates have the third-worst winning percentage in the league, the second-worst run differential, and have scored the fewest runs. Ben Gamel comes in to save the day, putting forward an outstanding effort and strong contender for “Catch of the Year”.

Gamel and the Pirates had a one-run lead in the bottom of the seventh, with Willson Contreras up to bat. Contreras laced a hot shot to left field, which initially appeared to have Gamel beat. Gamel came out of nowhere, making a diving stab at the ball and coming down with it.

https://twitter.com/Dejan_Kovacevic/status/1434635283623030784

That play delayed the Pirates’ misery only temporarily, as the Chicago Cubs went on to score four runs in the inning, taking an 11-8 lead into the eighth.

The Pirates continue to trail the Cubs late in the late innings. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the game.