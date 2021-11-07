Ben Roethlisberger Will Start vs. Bears Despite Nagging Injuries

Whenever Ben Roethlisberger eventually decides to retire, he’ll be able to hang his hat on a number of accomplishments. Chief among those, Roethlisberger’s uncanny ability to play through ailments.

Roethlisberger was a limited participant at Pittsburgh Steelers practice this week, with hip, pectoral, and shoulder injuries. The hip and pectoral are well-documented injuries that have impacted Roethlisberger over the past month, whereas the shoulder injury is a new ailment. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has confirmed that their veteran quarterback will start their Monday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears despite the persistent injury concerns.

The two-time Super Bowl Champion has been a steady contributor over the past few seasons, and 2021 is no different. Roethlisberger is averaging his most yards per catch and yards per attempt since the 2018 season, helping the Steelers to a 4-3 record. If injuries get the better of Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph will get his first action of the season against the Bears.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Steelers lined as -6.5 favorites for their Monday night encounter with the Bears. That line will move in favor of the Bears if Roethlisberger’s status changes.