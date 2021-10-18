Ben Simmons Returns to 76ers Practice

Ben Simmons walked back his trade demand request from this off-season and rejoined his Philadelphia 76ers teammates at practice on Sunday. The fifth-year veteran guard was unhappy with his situation with the team but agreed to return when it appeared that the 76ers would not accommodate his request.

https://twitter.com/JClarkNBCS/status/1449874795621982210

Simmons put up his worst points and rebounds per game last season, accumulating 14.3 and 7.2, respectively. The LSU product was less effective in the playoffs, scoring 11.9 points per game and failing to record more than eight points in his final three playoff games.

It’s not clear if Simmons will be in the 76ers lineup for their season-opener on Wednesday. Tyrese Maxey was the 76ers starting point guard during the pre-season and should be in the starting lineup if Simmons is not ready.

The 76ers open the season against the New Orleans Pelicans as -4 favorites on Wednesday. They also have the third-best odds to win the Eastern Conference on the futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook.