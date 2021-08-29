Bengals Rookie Kicker Nails 57-Yard Field Goal

You have to be a special kind of kicker to warrant getting drafted in the NFL. Since 2016, only 12 kickers have been drafted, and Evan McPherson was the only one selected in the 2021 draft. The Cincinnati Bengals used their fifth-round selection on the Florida product, and the early returns look promising.

McPherson nailed a 57-yard field goal against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, which would have tied the franchise record for longest field goal had it occurred in the regular season. The kick tailed towards the end but had plenty of distance as it hit the net, right below the top of the bleachers.

https://twitter.com/Bengals/status/1432091960932769798

McPherson joins a dynamic Bengals offense, featuring 2020 first overall selection Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, Tyler Boyd, and 2021 first-round pick Ja’Marr Chase.

