Bills Activate Four Players Off Reserve-COVID List

The Buffalo Bills have officially activated wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis and defensive tackles Vernon Butler and Star Lotulelei, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

All Four Players Return To Active Roster

The activation comes just three days following the four players being placed on the list after coming in to close contact with a staff member that had tested positive. The players all tested negative and were allowed to return to the facilities as of today.

Beasley has made his stance clear against the league’s new COVID-19 testing and vaccination protocols while Davis, Butler, and Lotulelei appear to be unvaccinated based on the news. Due to a strange heart condition that Lotulelei dealt with earlier in his career, the defense tackle opted out of last season due to health concerns from the pandemic. The Bills have their final preseason game at home tomorrow against the Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay Packers Vs. Buffalo Bills Odds

The Buffalo Bills are currently 9.5 point favorites against the Green Bay Packers in their preseason matchup on Saturday with a total of 36.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.