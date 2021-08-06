Bills And Josh Allen Agree On Extension

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen report that the Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen have agreed on a six-year contract extension. The deal is said to be worth $258 million with $150 million guaranteed.
Compensation update on Josh Allen new deal that @mortreport reported on: it’s a six-year deal worth $258 million, including $150 million guaranteed, per source. https://t.co/KXcgliKYAI
Allen led the Bills to their first conference championship game since the 1993 season. He was named to the Pro Bowl and also received second-team All-Pro honors.
The former Wyoming product had a breakout year with 4,544 passing yards, 421 yards on the ground, 45 combined touchdowns, and an 81.7 Total QBR. In fact, his Total QBR improved by more than 30 points year-over-year.
Buffalo fans finally have their first franchise quarterback since Jim Kelly, and they’ll hope Allen can deliver them a Super Bowl victory.
The Bills will open up their season at home against the Steelers as 6.5 point favorites.FanDuel Sportsbook also has Bills’ futures listed at -150 to win the division, +550 to win the conference, and +1200 to win the Super Bowl.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.