Bills And Josh Allen Agree On Extension

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen report that the Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen have agreed on a six-year contract extension. The deal is said to be worth $258 million with $150 million guaranteed.

Allen led the Bills to their first conference championship game since the 1993 season. He was named to the Pro Bowl and also received second-team All-Pro honors.

The former Wyoming product had a breakout year with 4,544 passing yards, 421 yards on the ground, 45 combined touchdowns, and an 81.7 Total QBR. In fact, his Total QBR improved by more than 30 points year-over-year.

Buffalo fans finally have their first franchise quarterback since Jim Kelly, and they’ll hope Allen can deliver them a Super Bowl victory.

The Bills will open up their season at home against the Steelers as 6.5 point favorites.FanDuel Sportsbook also has Bills’ futures listed at -150 to win the division, +550 to win the conference, and +1200 to win the Super Bowl.