Blue Jays’ Cavan Biggio Suffers Setback

On Thursday, the Toronto Blue Jays got some bad news as second basemen Cavan Biggio was diagnosed with a grade 1 UCL sprain in his elbow.

Cavan Biggio has a grade one UCL sprain in left elbow. He won’t swing a bat for a week, and #BlueJays are calling him week to week at this point. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) August 25, 2021

This is the latest setback for Baggio, who’s already sidelined for almost a month with a neck and back injury. The Texas native will be reevaluated after one week before returning to resume his rehab assignment.

Biggio will likely be pushing for a return this season, but if the Blue Jays fall even more out of the playoff race, they might decide to shut him down for the remainder of the year.

At 65-59, Toronto is currently 5.5 games behind Boston for the final wild-card spot.

The Blue Jays will be back in action on Wednesday, and they’re listed as high as a -125 home favorite against the White Sox. However, sharp bettors aren’t passing on Chicago as a slight road underdog at +105 odds.

