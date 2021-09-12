Blue Jays Comeback In Final Inning, Move Within A Half-Game of the Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays seven-game winning streak ended on Friday when they dropped a 6-3 decision to the Baltimore Orioles. Toronto was at risk of starting a losing streak on Saturday, down three to the O’s heading into the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader. However, the Jays rallied in the top half of the seventh, scoring four runs and hanging on for the 11-10 win.

Toronto was at a deficit from the get-go. Down 2-0 after the first inning and 10-5 heading into the fifth, the Jays needed some run support to make a game of it. They went on to outscore the Orioles 6-0 over the final three innings, thanks to three runs batted in from Jake Lamb, a two-run shot from George Springer, and a run batted in from Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

The victory moves the Jays to within a half-game of the New York Yankees and 1.0 games behind the Boston Red Sox. The Yankees and Red Sox are both in action Saturday night and lead their respective games in the early innings.

First pitch for the second game of the double-header between the Blue Jays and Orioles is scheduled for 8:10 pm ET. The Jays are listed at -188 favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook for the second game, with the total set at 8.5.