Blue Jays’ George Springer Back In Lineup

The Toronto Blue Jays have released their Wednesday lineup against the Orioles, and George Springer will bat leadoff and serve as the designated hitter.

Springer’s been dealing with a balky knee and even left Tuesday’s game in the seventh inning after experiencing some pain running the bases. The Connecticut native has a .266 / .362 / .3596 slash line with 16 home runs and 35 RBIs despite only playing in 51 games this season.

Toronto is still battling to make the playoffs as it sits 4.5 games out of the wild card with 31 games.

Wednesday’s game will feature two exiled Mets pitchers, with Matt Harvey getting the start for the Orioles against Steven Matz of the Blue Jays. Baltimore is as high as a +215 underdog in the matchup, yet sharp bettors are siding with the visiting team.

