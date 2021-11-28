Blue Jays in the Running to Sign Kevin Gausman

Few offenses could keep pace with the Toronto Blue Jays last season. The Jays finished with the best on-base plus slugging percentage in the MLB, most home runs, and third-most home runs. However, they were still on the outside looking in come playoff time.

Pitching let the Jays down somewhat, as they finished with the 10th-best earned run average in the league, behind division rivals Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees. Toronto’s brass is attempting to address the issue and is in the running to sign right-hander Kevin Gausman.

https://twitter.com/jonmorosi/status/1464792124189249538

As noted by Jon Morosi, the Jays are just one of “the finalists” to sign the free-agent starter. Gausman finished the season with a league-leading 33 starts, spanning 192.0 innings with the San Francisco Giants last season. The All-Star pitcher ended the year with a 2.81 earned run average, allowing 1.04 walks and hits per inning pitched and striking out 10.6 batters per nine innings.

The Jays are already near the top of the World Series futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook, currently sitting with the fourth-best odds at +1200. Landing Gausman could push them further up the board.