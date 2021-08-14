Blue Jays Top Prospect Nate Pearson’s Rehabilitation Progressing
August 14Grant WhiteSportsGrid
Four of the five AL East teams have legitimate playoff aspirations. Among them are the Toronto Blue Jays, who sit 8.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for the division lead and 3.5 games back of the Boston Red Sox for the final wild card spot.
One area the Blue Jays have been lacking relative to their AL counterparts is their bullpen. The Jays relievers have been serviceable, but the 24 losses taken by the bullpen are tied for the fifth-most in the majors. Help could be on the way, though, as Nate Pearson continues to rehabilitate his groin injury and is set to make his first start at Triple-A Buffalo since June 16.
The highly touted Pearson is listed as the Jays’ top prospect and has 20.1 innings of major league experience under his belt. As noted by Arden Zwelling, the goal is for Pearson to join the Blue Jays in time for their playoff push as they look to secure at least a wild card berth for the 2021 postseason.
The Jays are +138 to make the playoffs. With 16 games left against teams they’re chasing in the standings and 10 more games against the Baltimore Orioles, the Jays can make up a lot of ground over the last seven weeks of the season.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.