Blue Jays Top Prospect Nate Pearson’s Rehabilitation Progressing

Four of the five AL East teams have legitimate playoff aspirations. Among them are the Toronto Blue Jays, who sit 8.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for the division lead and 3.5 games back of the Boston Red Sox for the final wild card spot.

One area the Blue Jays have been lacking relative to their AL counterparts is their bullpen. The Jays relievers have been serviceable, but the 24 losses taken by the bullpen are tied for the fifth-most in the majors. Help could be on the way, though, as Nate Pearson continues to rehabilitate his groin injury and is set to make his first start at Triple-A Buffalo since June 16.

https://twitter.com/ArdenZwelling/status/1426577377157472259

The highly touted Pearson is listed as the Jays’ top prospect and has 20.1 innings of major league experience under his belt. As noted by Arden Zwelling, the goal is for Pearson to join the Blue Jays in time for their playoff push as they look to secure at least a wild card berth for the 2021 postseason.

The Jays are +138 to make the playoffs. With 16 games left against teams they’re chasing in the standings and 10 more games against the Baltimore Orioles, the Jays can make up a lot of ground over the last seven weeks of the season.