Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees Secure Wild Card Spots On the Final Day of the Season
Win, and you’re in. The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees had one simple goal heading into the MLB’s final day- win. A victory would secure both teams a spot in the AL wild card game, avoiding having to play in the dreaded play-in game.
It wasn’t without late-inning dramatics, but the Yankees and the Red Sox snatched victories in the ninth inning to set up a rivalry wild card game on Tuesday.
The Yankees entered the bottom of the ninth tied 0-0 against the Tampa Bay Rays with just one hit. Rougned Odor led off with a single before Tyler Wade came on as a pinch-runner. Wade advanced to second base on a Gleyber Torres fly ball, then moved to third on an Anthony Rizzo single. Up came Aaron Judge, who hit a dribbler up the middle that Wade was able to score on, assuring the Yankees of a spot in the wild card game.
The Red Sox had an even more eventful Sunday afternoon, trailing the Washington Nationals 5-1 after the fifth inning. Down 5-2 at the start of the seventh, Rafael Devers knocked in a run, followed by an Alex Verdugo double that cashed a pair, tying the game. Devers sealed the victory with a two-run shot in the top of the ninth, setting a date with the Yankees on Tuesday.
