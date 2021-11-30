Brad Marchand Suspended Three Games for Slew Footing Oliver Ekman-Larsson

The NHL Player Safety Department announced that Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand would be suspended for three games, following his slew foot of Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

The incident occurred in Boston’s 3-2 win on Sunday when Marchand and OEL were battling for positioning chasing after a loose puck. According to NHL Player Safety, Marchand’s suspension history and the severity of the play contributed to his three-game suspension. Marchand will miss games against the Detroit Red Wings, Nashville Predators, and Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Bruins will have a hole to fill on their top line and powerplay unit. Taylor Hall is a natural inclusion on both, filling in for Marchand on his natural left wing.

First up for the Bruins is a date with the Red Wings. Boston has alternated wins and losses over their past five games and head into Tuesday night’s contest off a win as -250 favorites, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.