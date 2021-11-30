Brad Marchand Suspended Three Games for Slew Footing Oliver Ekman-Larsson

The incident occurred in Boston’s 3-2 win on Sunday when Marchand and OEL were battling for positioning chasing after a loose puck. According to NHL Player Safety, Marchand’s suspension history and the severity of the play contributed to his three-game suspension. Marchand will miss games against the Detroit Red Wings, Nashville Predators, and Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Bruins will have a hole to fill on their top line and powerplay unit. Taylor Hall is a natural inclusion on both, filling in for Marchand on his natural left wing.
First up for the Bruins is a date with the Red Wings. Boston has alternated wins and losses over their past five games and head into Tuesday night’s contest off a win as -250 favorites, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.