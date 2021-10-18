Brandon Shell Leaves With a Leg Injury, Return Uncertain

Seattle Seahawks starting offensive tackle Brandon Shell limped back to the locker room after injuring his lower leg on their final drive of the first half. Shell appeared to injure his leg when quarterback Geno Smith came down on the back of his leg. As noted by John Boyle, Jamarco Jones came in at right tackle to replace Shell.

https://twitter.com/johnpboyle/status/1449914886302146561

The Seahawks pass protection is holding up against a relentless Pittsburgh Steelers pass rush, but that hasn’t helped Smith move the ball downfield. Smith is 8-for-14 for 63 yards through the first half of action. Seattle will need to find a way to move the ball if they hope to mount a second-half comeback in Pittsburgh.

The journeyman quarterback was called into action after Russell Wilson suffered a finger injury against the Los Angeles Rams last week. Wilson required surgery to repair the injury, and it’s unclear when he’ll be able to return to the lineup.

Seattle trails the Steelers 14-0 at the half.