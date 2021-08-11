Braves Activate Travis d’Arnaud From IL

The Atlanta Braves have activated Travis d’Arnaud from the 60-day injury list.

The #Braves today returned C Travis d’Arnaud from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list. To make room on the active roster, Atlanta designated C Kevan Smith for assignment. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 11, 2021

d’Arnaud tore a ligament in his thumb in May, which kept him sidelined for more than two months. He appeared in 23 games before the injury and produced a .220 / .253 / .341 slash line with two home runs and 11 RBIs. The California native was one of Atlanta’s best hitters during the pandemic shortened season last year as he batted .321 with nine home runs and 34 RBIs in 165 plate appearances.

Given his struggles earlier this season, it’ll be interesting to see if d’Arnaud is inserted right back into the lineup.

Atlanta will play the second game of a three-game series at home against the Reds on Wednesday night. The Braves are right in the thick of a pennant race and trail the Phillies by just one game in the National League East.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently lists Atlanta at +200 to win the division and +1400 to win the pennant. To win the World Series, the Braves are priced at +4100.