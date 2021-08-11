Braves Activate Travis d’Arnaud From IL

The Atlanta Braves have activated Travis d’Arnaud from the 60-day injury list.
The #Braves today returned C Travis d’Arnaud from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list. To make room on the active roster, Atlanta designated C Kevan Smith for assignment.
d’Arnaud tore a ligament in his thumb in May, which kept him sidelined for more than two months. He appeared in 23 games before the injury and produced a .220 / .253 / .341 slash line with two home runs and 11 RBIs. The California native was one of Atlanta’s best hitters during the pandemic shortened season last year as he batted .321 with nine home runs and 34 RBIs in 165 plate appearances.
Given his struggles earlier this season, it’ll be interesting to see if d’Arnaud is inserted right back into the lineup.
Atlanta will play the second game of a three-game series at home against the Reds on Wednesday night. The Braves are right in the thick of a pennant race and trail the Phillies by just one game in the National League East.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently lists Atlanta at +200 to win the division and +1400 to win the pennant. To win the World Series, the Braves are priced at +4100.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.