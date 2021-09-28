Braves’ Joc Pederson To Sit vs. Phillies

The Atlanta Braves have released their Tuesday lineup against the Phillies, and not listed is outfielder Joc Pederson. Adam Duvall is in the lineup to replace Pederson, and he’ll bat fifth in the order.

Game 1 vs. the Phillies tonight at Truist Park. Y'all ready, Braves Country? Presented by @TruistNews | #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/9Z5NN16nnh — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 28, 2021

The Phillies trail the Braves by 2.5 games in the NL East, so this will be a pivotal game for both sides. At this point, the best chance for either team will reach the playoffs will be to win the division. That’s what makes Pederson’s absence in the lineup a bit of a head-scratcher especially considering that it should be all hands on deck for both teams.

A pitcher’s duel could be in store, with Zack Wheeler getting the start for the Phillies against Charlie Morton for the Braves. The under of 7.5 is taking some sharp money along with the visiting underdogs who’ve seen their odds have flattened out across the board at +105.

Want more MLB? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can still find division winners, conference winners, outright winners, along with MVP and Cy Young award winners.