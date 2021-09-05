Brazil Vs. Argentina Match Abandoned, Health Officials Stop Game

The CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier match between Brazil and Argentina has been abandoned in the seventh minute following a stoppage made by Brazilian health officials and federal police due to four Argentinian players breaking COVID-19 quarantine rules given to them by Brazilian health authority Anvisa, per the federation’s Twitter.

According to a Brazilian government website, the nation declared that those traveling into the country after being in India, South Africa, or the United Kingdom in the previous 14 days are prohibited from entering their borders. Argentina players Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero, Emiliano Martinez, and Emiliano Buendia each play for clubs within the United Kingdom in England’s Premier League and were told hours before kickoff by Anvisa to isolate and not play in Sunday’s match. Lo Celso, Romero, and Martinez were each named in Argentina’s starting lineup and played in the match’s first seven minutes. It was reported by ESPN that the players gave “false” information on their immigration forms upon entering the country.

As it’s clear that all four players have been within the United Kingdom in the last 14 days with their respective clubs, it leaves confusion as to why the players were allowed on the pitch in the first place and why the match was not suspended prior to kick-off.

