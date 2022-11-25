Brazil's Neymar, Danilo, OUT Monday vs. Switzerland

According to ESPN.com, Brazil’s superstar forward, Neymar, and right-back, Danilo, will not play in Monday’s World Cup match against Switzerland.

Both players suffered ankle injuries during Brazil’s 2-0 victory over Serbia on Thursday and could be forced to miss the remainder of the group stage, if not longer.

“Neymar and Danilo started treatment yesterday immediately after the game,” said Brazil doctor Rodrigo Lasmar. “This morning [Friday], they were re-evaluated. The tests showed a lateral ligament injury on Neymar’s right ankle, along with a small bone edema and a medial ligament on Danilo’s left ankle…We can already say that we will not have the two players for the next game, but they remain in treatment with our goal of trying to get them back in time for this competition.”

Neymar, who has dealt with foot and ankle injuries throughout his career, left the pitch in tears in a heartbreaking moment for soccer fans. The 30-year-old sits two goals shy of Pele’s all-time men’s national team record of 77.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Brazil at -195 on the moneyline.