Brewers Lose Another Relief Pitcher

The Athletic’s Will Sammon reports that the Milwaukee Brewers will be without reliever Brent Suter in the NLDS.

Brent Suter is not on NLDS roster due to minor right oblique strain, per Brewers — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) October 8, 2021

Suter is dealing with a right oblique strain which will keep him off the roster. The lefthander went 12-5 as a reliever despite only starting one game this season. He made 61 appearances and finished with a 3.07 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP.

This is the latest blow to a Brewers bullpen that already lost their setup man, Devin Williams, who broke his pitching hand after celebrating the team’s division title.

Milwaukee’s postseason gets underway on Friday when they host Atlanta in Game 1 of the NLDS. The Brewers are currently priced at -146 to win the series and +370 to win the pennant.

To keep up to date with all your MLB action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find playoff futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.