Brewers OF Lorenzo Cain Expected To Play In Game 4 Vs. Braves

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain told reporters he “plans on being in there” for Game 4 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves, per MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki & Zachary Silver.

The two-time All-Star nearly made yet another impossible catch in center field on Monday when he slammed into the outfield wall just before dropping the ball. Cain was slow to get up after the collision but remained in the game and says that his “shoulder will be fine” heading into Tuesday’s Game 4. In 78 games, the 12-year veteran has posted a .257 batting average, .329 on-base percentage, and .401 slugging percentage so far this season.

It’s do-or-die for Milwaukee after Monday’s 3-0 loss put them behind 2-1 in the best-of-five series. They will take on Atlanta for a chance to force a game five on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. ET.

Milwaukee Brewers Vs. Atlanta Braves Odds

