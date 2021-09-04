Brewers P Justin Topa Leaves Game With Elbow Discomfort

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Justin Topa exited the game on Friday night against the St. Louis Cardinals with right elbow soreness, per Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Todd Rosiak. Topa struggled in the outing, throwing 24 pitches and allowing four earned runs in 0.2 innings.

The reliever has already undergone two Tommy John surgeries throughout his career which makes this exit more alarming. Throughout nine career MLB appearances since the beginning of the 2020 season, Topa has pitched 10.1 innings with a 7.84 ERA. The righty was just recalled from Brewers Triple-A affiliate Nashville Sounds on Wednesday after being sent down weeks prior.

The severity of Topa’s injury is uncertain and more information is sure to follow on if it is something of long-term concern as the Brewers eye the postseason.

Milwaukee Brewers Futures Odds

