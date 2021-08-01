Brewers’ Relief Pitchers Test Positive for COVID-19
July 31Grant WhiteSportsGrid
Like the rest of the world, the MLB isn’t done dealing with the impact of COVID-19. The Milwaukee Brewers are the most recent team navigating those challenges, placing relief pitchers Hunter Strickland and Jake Cousins on the COVID-19 injured list for at least 10 days following positive tests. Jace Peterson has also been forced to quarantine for seven days for being a close contact.
Cousins has yet to allow a run in 14.1 innings pitched, with Strickland allowing just three through 15.1 innings. The relief pitchers were placed on the injured list several days after former MVP Christian Yelich tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days.
The Brewers have had one of the most effective bullpens this season, posting the sixth-best earned run average of 3.56. Milwaukee’s starting pitchers have been more impressive, as no starting pitcher has an earned run average above 3.86. The starters’ collective earned run average of 3.14 ranks second in the majors. The Brewers will find a way to compete without their bullpen arms while the players get healthy.
The recent string of positive COVID-19 results is unlikely to impact the Brewers standing atop the NL Central. They currently have a 7.0 game lead over the Cincinnati Reds and remain -1300 to win the division at FanDuel Sportsbook.
