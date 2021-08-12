Brewers’ Thursday Lineup Revealed

The Milwaukee Brewers have released their lineup for Thursday, and not listed are first baseman Rowdy Tellez and outfielder Avisail Garcia.

Tellez is still dealing with lingering effects after exiting Wednesday’s game with what was described as a “mild knee discomfort.” He’ll be replaced by Eduardo Escobar, who will bat fourth in the order.

As for Garcia, he has a bruise on his left hand, and while it doesn’t appear to be serious, Milwaukee will choose to err on the side of caution. Jace Peterson will replace him in right field and bat sixth.

It’s probably a good time to give both players a rest, given how much the Cubs are struggling at the moment. Chicago has lost its last seven games and has only won three of their 15 meetings this season against Milwaukee.

The Brewers are as high as a -215 favorite on Thursday, and bettors run to the window to back them on the money line.

