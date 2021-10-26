Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy To Return In Week 8

The NFL Network’s James Palmer reports that Broncos‘ wide receiver, Jerry Jeudy, should return in Week 8.

#broncos WR Jerry Jeudy is good to go. He’ll return and play Sunday against Washington. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 26, 2021

Jeudy’s proficiency as a route runner will be a massive boost for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater who is ranked 20th with a 50.3 Total QBR. The former Alabama product missed Denver’s last six games after suffering an ankle injury in Week 1.

Denver is currently on a four-game losing streak after starting the season at 3-0. During this recent losing streak, Denver managed just 16 points per game. It’ll have a good chance to snap the losing streak when they host the 2-5 Broncos on Sunday.

The Broncos are currently a three-point favorite, but early sharp bettors seem more willing to grab the points with the visiting Washington Football Team.

