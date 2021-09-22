Broncos Place Bradley Chubb On IR

The Denver Broncos announced they added outside linebacker Bradley Chubb to the injured reserve.

We've signed LB Micah Kiser off the Rams' practice squad & promoted RB Damarea Crockett to the active roster. We also placed OLB Bradley Chubb on IR. — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 22, 2021

On Wednesday, Chubb underwent surgery to have a bone spur removed from his right ankle. He had a similar procedure on his left ankle back in May. The former fifth overall pick is now expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks. This is certainly disappointing news for a Broncos team that’s gotten off to a 2-0 start this season.

Football Outsiders ranks Denver in the top ten in its Defensive DVOA metric. However, the Broncos began the season with a reasonably soft schedule considering their two games against the Giants and Jaguars. They still have a stretch of four games against the Ravens, Steelers, Raiders, and Browns.

This week, they’ll host the Jets in their season opener as a 10.5-point favorite.

