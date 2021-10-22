Broncos’ Von Miller Avoids Major Injury

Mike Klis of 9News reports that Broncos‘ linebacker, Von Miller, is in good spirits after exiting Thursday night’s game against the Browns with an ankle injury. Miller collided with a teammate on a pass rush attempt, and it appeared like his left leg buckled underneath.

Just saw Von Miller in hallway outside locker room. He was walking well. Von: “I’m good. They just wouldn’t let me go back in.” Said he would play next week vs Washington. “We still got a long season.” #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) October 22, 2021

At first glance, it looked like he might’ve sustained a knee injury based on the impact, but it was his ankle that took the brunt of the blow.

The Broncos will hope to have him back for Week 8 as they’ve lost four straight games after a 3-0 start to the season. Denver is now in last place of a very competitive AFC West. Its odds to win the division are now at +2000 and +13000 to win the Super Bowl.

