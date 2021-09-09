Broncos Week 1 Injury Report Update

Good news, Broncos fans. According to James Palmer of the NFL Network, two of Denver’s key players are trending upwards in being active for Week 1.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio likes what he’s seen in practice out of wide receiver Courtland Sutton. Sutton suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 last season but now looks to be close to 100%.

Fangio remarked about a time when Sutton appeared unsure of whether he could trust his knee. However, that all looks to be behind him at the moment.

The former second-round pick is still only 25-years old and is just two years removed from a 1,100-yard season with 72 catches and six touchdowns.

Vic Fangio believes Courtland Sutton “turned a corner” about two weeks ago. He’s look great these last two weeks. A great sign he won’t be limited much in his first game since 2019. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 9, 2021

On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Bradley Chubb is set to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session. Chubb missed the final two games of last season and underwent surgery to remove a bone spur in his ankle.

Bradley Chubb (ankle) will be limited today. So he’ll do more than yesterday where he was listed as DNP — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 9, 2021

When he was asked about the injury in August, Chubb responded by saying, “I’m going to be ready by September — 100 percent…I have to be smart, do what they’re telling me, and make sure I stick to the plan to be ready for the September 12th game against the Giants. We’re all looking forward to it.”

However, at Wednesday’s practice, Fangio was asked about his concern about the injury, and he said, “It’s just been slow to come around.” Of course, some of that might be coach talk, so that’s where paying attention to the practice reports become invaluable.

Denver is currently holding firm as a three-point road favorite on Sunday over the Giants.

