Browns 11/17 Injury Report

ESPN’s Jake Trotter reports that Browns running back, Kareem Hunt, is already ruled out ahead of Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Kareem Hunt (calf) will not play this week but is getting close per Stefanski #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 17, 2021

This will be the fifth game that Hunt’s missed after landing on IR with a calf injury. However, when Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski met the media, he intimated that Hunt is improving and close to returning.

But Hunt’s not the only injury the Browns are dealing with at the moment. Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram reports that Stefanski expects his quarterback, Baker Mayfield, to play in Week 11 despite not practicing on Wednesday.

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield planning to play Sunday against the Lions despite being “beat up” by injuries. Updated with Kevin Stefanski “confident” Mayfield will start Sunday. https://t.co/hbyLRTX3Vl — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 17, 2021

Mayfield injured his knee in Cleveland’s 45-7 blowout loss against the Patriots. He left the game in the third quarter and did not return for the rest of the game. In addition to a knee injury, Mayfield is also dealing with a torn labrum on his non-throwing shoulder as well as a sore foot. Nonetheless, the Browns should be able to get past the hapless Lions, who have yet to win a game this season.

Cleveland is currently listed as an 11.5-point favorite on Sunday.

