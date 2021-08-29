Browns Could Be Involved In Trade Market Over Coming Week

Few franchises in professional sports have gone through what the Cleveland Browns have experienced. Since 1999, the Browns have had only three winning seasons, enduring some lean years with limited success.

The Browns made headway in 2020, finishing with an 11-5 record, good enough for third in the AFC North, and winning their first playoff game since 1994. Browns GM Andrew Berry isn’t content to sit on his laurels, noting in a radio interview that the Browns “wouldn’t rule out any possibilities in terms of a deal” ahead of the start of the regular season.

What’s not clear is what Berry considers an area of need for the Browns. Cleveland drafted cornerback Greg Newsome II in the first round of the NFL draft to shore up their secondary, which allowed the sixth-most passing yards in 2020. They also signed Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year deal to anchor the defensive line opposite Myles Garrett to put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Whatever he has planned, Berry has shown that he has a great handle on the Browns situation through two years under the helm.

Cleveland has moved up the futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook. The Browns are +1600 to win the Super Bowl and +155 to win the AFC North, right behind the Baltimore Ravens at +115.