Browns TNF Injury Report Update

Troy Renck of Denver7 News provided a snapshot of the Browns injury report ahead of Thursday night’s home game against the Broncos.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was limited in Tuesday’s practice as he nurses a torn labrum on his non-throwing shoulder. It will likely come down to a game-time decision regarding whether he’s able to suit up for the game.

Another player who could be sidelined is Odell Beckham Jr. The wide receiver missed both practices this week as he’s also dealing with a shoulder injury. His availability for Wednesday’s practice will be telling if he’s going to play on Thursday.

Cleveland opened as high as a 7-point favorite, but that number’s now listed at -3.5 as sharp bettors have been ahead of the injury report and bet the number down. The total’s also seeing some action as it’s been bet down from 44 to 42.5.

