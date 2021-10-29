Browns To Start Baker Mayfield In Week 8

Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports that the Cleveland Browns will start quarterback Baker Mayfield on Sunday against the Steelers.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said QB Baker Mayfield will start Sunday. — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) October 29, 2021

Mayfield missed Cleveland’s recent game against the Broncos. Since the league scheduled the game for Thursday night, he got a few extra days of rest to deal with the torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder.

At 4-3, the Browns are in third place in the AFC North, and they’re currently holding on to the seventh and final playoff spot in the conference. However, the Steelers are right behind them at 3-3, and this divisional matchup could have playoff implications down the road.

Cleveland’s currently a 3.5-point home favorite in the matchup, but sharp bettors are taking the points with the visiting Steelers, who are coming off a bye in Week 7.

