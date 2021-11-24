Browns Wednesday Injury Report (Week 12)

ESPN’s Jake Trotter reports that Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (shoulder/knee) practiced on Wednesday. Unfortunately, a trio of wide receivers did not participate as Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Anthony Schwartz all continue to nurse various injuries.

Baker Mayfield will practice today. But WRs DPJ (groin), Jarvis Landry (knee), Anthony Schwartz (concussion) will not #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 24, 2021

Landry reaggravated a knee injury in Week 11 against the Lions. However, at different points this season, the Browns opted to hold him out of practice as one way to manage the injury. As for Peoples-Jones, he suffered a groin injury during Wednesday’s practice last week. The damage was severe enough to rule him out in Week 11.

Lastly, Schwartz is struggling to get back on the field after a concussion in Week 10. He’ll need to show at least some improvement before he can even be considered an option in Week 12.

Cleveland heads to Baltimore to take on the Ravens as 3.5-point underdogs. Following the Browns’ disappointing 13-10 victory over a winless Lions team, sharp bettors are lining up to lay the points with Baltimore at home. The under is also drawing some sharp action. After opening at 46.5, it’s already been bet down to 45.5.

Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for all your NFL action. There, you can find odds for MVP, Rookie of the Year, team futures, in addition to divisional and outright conference winners.