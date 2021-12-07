Bryce Young Among Heisman Trophy Finalists

As if we needed another reminder that the college football season was drawing to a close, the Heisman Trophy Finalists were announced on Monday. There weren’t any surprise inclusions, as the top four betting favorites at the end of the season were all confirmed to be in the running for the most outstanding player in college football award.

Bryce Young, Kenny Pickett, Aidan Hutchinson, and C.J. Stroud will be invited to New York City for the award ceremony on December 11.

Hutchinson is the only defensive finalist for the award and could be the first defensive player to win it since Charles Woodson won it in 1997. That could be a full-circle moment for the Michigan Wolverines, who have not had a Heisman winner since Woodson took home the honor.

Young, Pickett, and Stroud accomplished remarkable things with their respective programs, finishing fourth, fifth, and eighth, respectively, in passing yards this season.

Check FanDuel Sportsbook for college football wagering options, including futures and prop wagers, as we head into bowl season.