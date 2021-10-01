Buccaneers’ Friday Injury Report

ESPN’s Jenna Laine reports that TE Rob Gronkowski and DE Jason Pierre-Paul are practicing with the Buccaneers on Friday.

This will be Gronkowski’s first practice this week, as he’s been dealing with sore ribs. As for Pierre-Paul, he’s been battling a shoulder injury that caused him to miss last week’s game against the Rams. The Buccaneers sorely missed him as they lost 34-24.

Tampa Bay struggled to mount much of a pass rush against Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford as he was sacked just once and pressured on 15.4% of his dropbacks.

Having both players back at practice is certainly a good sign for their availability on Sunday when the Buccaneers head to New England to take on the Patriots as a seven-point favorite.

