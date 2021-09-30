Buccaneers’ Thursday Injury Report

Is it time to worry about Buccaneers’ TE Rob Gronkowski and RB Giovani Bernard? Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that neither player was at practice on Thursday after not participating on Wednesday.

During the portion of #Bucs practice open to the media: No Rob Gronkowski, Jason Pierre-Paul or Giovani Bernard. WR Antonio Brown has returned. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 30, 2021

Gronkowski’s been dealing with sore ribs though his x-rays did come back negative. The tight end recently said that he rarely watches film. Perhaps he doesn’t need much practice either. One would have to think that the Buffalo native will find a way to play on Sunday in his first visit to New England since coming out of retirement.

As for Bernard, he’s dealing with an MCL sprain in his knee following a fourth-quarter touchdown catch against the Rams in Week 3. What’s interesting is that Bernard isn’t being used as a traditional back by the Buccaneers. He’s yet to register a rushing attempt but does have 13 catches on 15 targets for 79 yards and one touchdown.

Tampa Bay is listed as high as a seven-point road favorite with a total of 49.

Get a jump start on the 2021 NFL season by heading to FanDuel Sportsbook. There, you can find MVP and Rookie of the Year odds. Team futures are also available in addition to divisional and conference outright winners.