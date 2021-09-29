Buccaneers’ Wednesday Practice Report

Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com reports that TE Rob Gronkowski, RB Gio Bernard, and DE Jason Pierre-Paul did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.

Gronkowski is dealing with sore ribs though he could still play on Sunday when the Buccaneers visit his former team, the New England Patriots. Bernard’s status is up in the air despite dodging a significant knee injury with just a minor MCL sprain. Lastly, Pierre-Paul has a shoulder injury that will require sufficient rest to heal.

Both Gronkowski and Bernard played in Week 3. The tight end was targeted seven times and caught four passes for 55 yards. Bernard wasn’t your typical running back, given that he didn’t have any carries, but was targeted ten times and caught nine passes for 51 yards, including a touchdown.

Tampa Bay is as high as a seven-point favorite this weekend as it looks to bounce back from a 34-24 loss to the Rams in Los Angeles.

