Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Upgraded To Questionable For Game 1

Now, less than 24 hours later, Antetokounmpo is upgraded to questionable on the NBA injury report. That’s certainly a good sign for Bucks fans, as Antetokounmpo was able to get some much-needed rest while his teammates took care of the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Out of all the stars injured during these playoffs, if you had to pick one to make a miraculous comeback, the Greek Freak would have to be somewhere near the top of your list. His upgraded status is certainly causing some reverberations in the betting markets as the Bucks are now listed as 5.5 point underdogs from 6.5 points earlier in the day.
For more NBA action, be sure to head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find daily odds for each game, finals MVP, top scorer, top rebounder, and even same-game parlays.
