Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Upgraded To Questionable For Game 1

uesA Malika Andrews update on Giannis Antetokounmpo seemed to intimate that Milwaukee Bucks kept things very close to the vest regarding their star player’s status.

Mike Budenholzer said Giannis Antetokounmpo did more on-court work today. Bud declined to expand on exactly what Antetokounmpo was able to do on the court, simply saying he is “making progress.” — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) July 5, 2021

Now, less than 24 hours later, Antetokounmpo is upgraded to questionable on the NBA injury report. That’s certainly a good sign for Bucks fans, as Antetokounmpo was able to get some much-needed rest while his teammates took care of the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Out of all the stars injured during these playoffs, if you had to pick one to make a miraculous comeback, the Greek Freak would have to be somewhere near the top of your list. His upgraded status is certainly causing some reverberations in the betting markets as the Bucks are now listed as 5.5 point underdogs from 6.5 points earlier in the day.

