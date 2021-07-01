Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (Knee) Is Ruled Out For Game 5

Antetokounmpo hyperextended his left knee while trying to defend against an alley-oop pass to Atlanta’s Clint Capela in the third quarter. The video below is quite graphic as it shows Antetokounmpo land awkwardly on his left leg, almost as if it was kicked out from under him.
Milwaukee will hope to get a response from his teammates similar to what Trae Young got when he was sidelined in Game 4. Atlanta pounded Milwaukee 110-88 to tie the series at two games apiece.
Even with Antetokounmpo out, sharp bettors appear to be siding with the Bucks as a three-point favorite at home. The under is also garnering some attention, with the total currently sitting at 215.5. Keep in mind that the under has also cash in each of the last three games.
To keep up to date with all your NBA action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.