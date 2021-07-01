Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (Knee) Is Ruled Out For Game 5

The Milwaukee Bucks announced that Giannis Antetokounmpo is ruled out for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Hawks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is out (hyperextended left knee) for Game 5 tonight. pic.twitter.com/AukUvfi7SU — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 1, 2021

Antetokounmpo hyperextended his left knee while trying to defend against an alley-oop pass to Atlanta’s Clint Capela in the third quarter. The video below is quite graphic as it shows Antetokounmpo land awkwardly on his left leg, almost as if it was kicked out from under him.

Milwaukee will hope to get a response from his teammates similar to what Trae Young got when he was sidelined in Game 4. Atlanta pounded Milwaukee 110-88 to tie the series at two games apiece.

Even with Antetokounmpo out, sharp bettors appear to be siding with the Bucks as a three-point favorite at home. The under is also garnering some attention, with the total currently sitting at 215.5. Keep in mind that the under has also cash in each of the last three games.

