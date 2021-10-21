Bucks Thursday Injury Report vs. Heat

Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the Milwaukee Bucks will be without their starting point guard Jrue Holiday when they travel to Miami to take on the Heat.

#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said guard Jrue Holiday will be out tonight v. the #Heat as he recovers from right heel & thigh contusions v. Brooklyn. — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) October 21, 2021

Holiday picked up the injury in the first half of the Bucks’ season opener against the Nets. He seemed to grimace when he landed after completing a left-handed layup.

Milwaukee wasted little time in ruling him out for the remainder of the game. An MRI later revealed a heal contusion, but you can be sure that the Bucks will be as cautious as possible in managing the injury.

Another player that will be inactive on Thursday is Bucks center, Brook Lopez. Lopez landed on the NBA’s injury report as he’s dealing with back soreness which means the Bucks might shift the former two-time MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, to the center position.

With both players out, we’ve seen a significant move in the betting line as the Heat have now gone from a 1.5-point underdog to as high as a 2.5-point favorite.

