Bucks Will be Shorthanded Against the Pacers Monday

The injury bug is already impacting the defending NBA Champions three games into the season. Brook Lopez hasn’t played since the Milwaukee Bucks season-opening win over the Brooklyn Nets with a back injury. Lopez has been confirmed as out for the Bucks Monday night game against the Indiana Pacers. Jrue Holiday is doubtful for the contest due to an ankle injury that also kept him out against the Miami Heat in the Bucks’ second game of the season. Donte DiVincenzo has yet to appear in a game this season while recovering from off-season ankle surgery.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Grayson Allen, and Khris Middleton have started all three games for the Bucks this season. Pat Connaughton joined them for the past two games and George Hill against the Heat. Hill is expected to replace Holiday in the starting lineup again tomorrow.

